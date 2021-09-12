Johnny Cash’s Brother Suffered a Tragic Accident While Helping Out His Family

When you look into the biographies of some of the world's most influential and celebrated people, oftentimes they created tremendous responses in the wake of unspeakable tragedies and manage to take their lives and respective vocations to legendary heights.

Johnny Cash is one such individual. He became one of the greatest-selling musicians of all time due to the fact that his music resonated with so many.

But he suffered a devastating loss early on in his life that involved his older brother Jack. What happened to him?