Home > News > Human Interest What Happened to Joseph Tyler Goodson From 'S-Town'? The Podcast Star Is Dead Joseph Tyler Goodson from the 2017 podcast 'S-Town' has died. What happened to the Alabama native? What we know about the tragic end to his life. By Melissa Willets Dec. 5 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Source: WVTM 13 News

The Gist: Fans know Joseph Tyler Goodson from his role on the 2017 podcast S-Town which tells the story of a small town called Woodstock.

The Alabama native was shot by police after a reported standoff on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

This is the end of a seemingly-troubled life for Goodson, but police haven't shared full details about what went down that day.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a sad story, especially if you’re part of it." These are the now-haunting words of Joseph Tyler Goodson, who participated in the wildly popular 2017 podcast S-Town. The show gets its intriguing name from the main subject of the podcast John B. McLemore's description of Woodstock, Alabama. Goodson is now dead at a young age. So what happened to him? Details are ahead.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Joseph Tyler Goodson since 'S-Town' ended? His life took a tragic turn.

After the creation of the Peabody awarding-winning podcast in 2017, per AP News, McLemore, a local antique restorer, died by suicide. As for Goodson, he was later arrested for allegedly stealing items from the father figure's property. The late star later said that the items actually belonged to him.

But sadly, his troubles didn't end there, with Goodson ending up dead following a standoff with the Woodstock Police Department at the 32-year-old's home. As the news outlet reports, he allegedly had a gun, and was waving it around.

Article continues below advertisement

That's when he was shot by police, some three hours after the standoff began. Goodson, tragically, did not survive his injuries. It's unclear why law enforcement was called to his home initially before the horrible incident ensued. Meanwhile, before his death, the podcast star took to social media to describe what was happening as the tense series of events played out.

Per AL.com, Goodson posted to Facebook Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, "Police 'bout to shoot me down in my own yard.’’ In a statement about the incident, and the small town resident's death, Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said in part, “I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included. Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast."

Article continues below advertisement

“Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many," Dodson added.

Very sad news. I remember him as a good friend to John McLemore and a sympathetic, troubled young man in S-Town, possibly the best podcast series I ever listened to.https://t.co/kXGtiG4OP1 — Peaches 🍑 (@MrsAlSwearengen) December 5, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are reacting to what happened to Joseph Tyler Goodson on social media.

As news broke that Goodson was dead, listeners of the podcast he starred in took to X to share their thoughts. One person tweeted that S-Town "somehow got weirder."

Many people are inspired to revisit the podcast, with several fans noting that it's "the best podcast ever." Sadly, some folks aren't surprised by what happened given how the town and its residents are portrayed on the show. As someone said on X, S-Town has turned into an s-show."