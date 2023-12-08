Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Josh Giddey Accused of Having an Inappropriate Relationship With a Minor In November 2023, Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey was accused of having an improper relationship with a minor. Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 8 2023, Published 12:52 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Josh Giddey is an Australian professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In November 2023, he was accused of having an improper relationship with a minor.

Newport Beach, Calif. police and the NBA are investigating the matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Content warning: This article contains allegations of sexual abuse of a child or teen. Since making his NBA debut in 2021, Josh Giddey has achieved notable success. Known for his versatility, impressive passing skills, and basketball IQ, the Oklahoma City Thunder player has attracted significant attention. However, not all the publicity surrounding him is positive.

While his accomplishments on the basketball court are noteworthy, fans are keen to delve into Josh Giddey's off-court activities, with particular interest in addressing the allegations made against him. Continue scrolling for all the known details regarding his alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Josh Giddey?

On Nov. 22, 2023, allegations against Giddey emerged on social media. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user claimed that a girl featured in videos and photos with Giddey was a high school junior at the time of their alleged connection. The social media account has since been deactivated.

Article continues below advertisement

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, one of the pictures showed a shirtless Giddey standing behind a young female who was smiling. Additional images and brief videos saw the two immersed in conversation and laughter in front of a nightclub in Orange County, Calif.

Regardless if you feel the allegations are true or not, it’s pretty bizarre that Josh Giddey is allowed to play amid a whole police investigation. — 🎄Matthew Cardenas🎅🏻 (@Matt__Card) December 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, November 24, an NBA spokesperson announced that the league was investigating the allegations. That same day, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on any off-court issues involving the 21-year-old athlete. Giddey, in response to reporters' questions, said, "I get the question, guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don't have anything to say."

A few days later, on November 29, the Newport Beach, Calif. Police Department announced that its detectives were actively investigating the allegations against Giddey. The NBPD said via AP News that it's "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Giddey reportedly spent one night with the alleged underage girl.

On December 1, a report surfaced alleging Giddey's encounter with an underage girl took place two years ago, and they reportedly spent only one night together. He allegedly thought the California teen was 19 when they met at a club in 2021. Upon learning the girl was actually under 18, Giddey reportedly ended the relationship the next day.

As per the Los Angeles Times, an anonymous teacher, unauthorized to speak publicly, disclosed that the girl is a high school student in Orange County. It's worth noting that the age of consent in California is 18, in contrast to 16 in both Australia and Oklahoma, the home country of Giddey and the state where he plays.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Giddey is alleged to have had an improper relationship.

Gloria Allred confirmed via email that she is representing the family of the girl with whom Giddey is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship. The well-known California attorney has been a prominent advocate for women in legal battles against influential men and celebrities for many years. The allegations against Giddey are serious, and if substantiated, could result in substantial prison time for him, along with a prolonged suspension or potential permanent ban from the NBA.