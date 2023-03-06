Fans Are Concerned After 'Moonshiners' Star Josh Owens Was in an Accident

In part because has been on Moonshiners for over a decade now, Josh Owens has become fairly well-known among those who love the show.

Now, the same fans that have been following him for years are worried following news that Josh was in a serious accident recently. In addition to concern over his well-being, many fans also wanted to know exactly what happened to Josh.

What happened to Josh Owens?

The exact details of Josh's accident haven't been released to the public yet, but the reports that are available suggest that the accident took place on March 4 during a motorcycle racing event at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Some online have suggested that Josh sustained injuries in the crash severe enough to send him to the hospital, although that information hasn't been verified.

Tributes and updates about Josh are pouring in online.

Although fans may still be unclear on the exact nature of Josh's accident, they're learning more details from his fellow moonshiners, who have posted about him on social media. "Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens — all I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he'll still be able to make some shine but keep praying please, we are a ways out," fellow moonshiner Tim Smith wrote on Twitter.

Rich Landry, another fellow moonshiner, posted a video update in which he said that Josh was doing OK, and that he had broken his leg in the accident. "We know that's like a hangnail for Josh," Rich said, before adding that he was grateful that so many people had decided to take a moment out of their day to say a prayer for him.

Although it seems like Josh is going to be OK, fans still offered him plenty of love online, writing about how much he had meant to them and asking others to say a prayer. "Please keep Moonshiner Josh Owens in your thoughts. He had a motorcycle accident while racing in Daytona yesterday. The injuries are said to be severe," one person wrote on Facebook.

Josh Owens is known for being a bit reckless.

Although this injury seems to be quite serious, it isn't the first time that Josh has lived to regret a decision that other people may have questioned. He's well known on Moonshiners for occasionally picking a bad spot to set up his distilling operations, which has on at least one occasion gotten him into trouble, although it doesn't seem like he's ever been arrested.