What Happened to Kara Kennedy? Inside the Life and Legacy of Joan Kennedy's Daughter She is survived by her two children, Grace and Max.

As the world reflects on the life and passing of Joan Kennedy, many are remembering her daughter as well. Kara Kennedy is the first child she shared with the late Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy. Kara’s story is one of quiet strength, family devotion, and private battles that mirrored both the triumphs and tragedies of the Kennedy legacy.

While she was born into one of America’s most famous political families, Kara preferred to stay behind the camera rather than in the spotlight. Still, her journey, from surviving lung cancer to her shocking and untimely death, left an imprint that continues to move those who knew her and those who have only now rediscovered her story. So, what really happened to Kara?

Joan Kennedy with Her Father Ted Kennedy

What happened to Kara Kennedy shocked even those closest to her.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kara Anne Kennedy was born on February 27, 1960, to Ted and Joan Kennedy. She attended Tufts University and later pursued a career in media, producing for Evening Magazine on WBZ-TV in Boston, per the Boston Herald. She also created several short films for Very Special Arts, an organization founded by her aunt Jean Kennedy Smith that promotes accessibility in the arts.

In 2002, Kara was diagnosed with lung cancer, which doctors initially said her chances weren't good. Politico reported that she and her family refused to give up and the Boston Herald reported she underwent surgery to remove a portion of her lung in 2003. The operation was successful, and Kara’s cancer went into remission. Her recovery became a quiet triumph within a family known for its public challenges.

Ted later wrote in his memoir, True Compass, “Kara responded to my exhortations to have faith in herself. Today, nearly seven years later, as I write this, Kara is a healthy, vibrant, active mother of two who is flourishing.” For years afterward, Kara appeared to be healthy. Her mother, Joan, told People she had been “in joyful good health” during the summer before her death, making what came next even harder for the family to accept.

Kara Kennedy’s heart attack came after her daily workout.

As reported by ABC News, Kara died on September 16, 2011, after suffering a heart attack following a workout at a Washington-area health club. She was 51 years old. While the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, doctors later suggested that the toll of earlier cancer treatments may have contributed.

Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a cardiologist and founder of the Women's Heart Clinic at the Mayo Clinic, told ABC News "depending upon where the lung cancer was, her heart could have taken a direct hit." Her brother Patrick, a former Rhode Island congressman, said she found comfort in the belief that she would be reunited with their father.

Kara Kennedy with Her Daughter Grace

Kara lived her life quietly but filled with purpose.

Kara was known for her kindness, creativity, and dedication to service. ABC News reported she was instrumental in founding the National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome’s advisory board. She was married to professional sailor Michael Allen for 11 years, and their two children, Grace and Max, lived with their father. Her brother, Patrick, told The NY Times, “the best way for us to think about Kara is to think about them because they were the most important thing in her whole life.”