Kat Timpf Shared Heartbreaking Update on Father's Death: "He Was My Rock and My Hero" "It does not seem like enough to simply call him my father, because he was so much more than that." By Distractify Staff Published May 27 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Given the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, the world is a bit on edge. Nancy, who has made it a point to stay out of the spotlight, was the last person anyone would expect to be abducted. The fact that she has yet to be found has made many celebrities and news personalities a bit tense when it comes to their loved ones.

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Now, Fox News personality Kat Timpf has entered the conversation, with news about her father. In a lengthy X post, she shared that her father had passed away unexpectedly. And since she has been rather mum about details concerning her family’s health, fans have various questions.

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What happened to Kat Timpf’s father?

On May 12, 2026, Kat took to X to reveal that her father had died. And while explaining that her father was a huge influence in her life, while navigating pregnancy and recovering from a cancer diagnosis, she revealed that his death was sudden.

“I had to hear over the phone from a doctor I had never met in an emergency room in the same town up north that I’d previously announced to my father that I was pregnant, that my dad was dead; I would never see him again, and neither would my son,” she wrote. “It would turn out that last year was not the hard one, after all. Rather, it was the one I would now do anything to relive. I would amputate my breasts every year just to be able to speak with him one more time, even for five minutes.”

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My seemingly healthy, strong father Daniel “Dad Timpf” Timpf died very unexpectedly on the evening of May 7 at just 69 years old.



It does not seem like enough to simply call him my father, because he was so much more than that. He was my rock, my hero and my best friend. He… — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) May 12, 2026

Interestingly, through the lengthy post, Kat made it a point not to share what led to her father’s passing. Instead, she encouraged supporters to “do something kind for someone they know.”

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“I do appreciate condolences, but better than that, I would like you to do something kind for someone you know,” she wrote. “Maybe someone you haven’t reached out to for a while, who may have gone through something difficult a long time ago that everyone has now moved on from.”

She continued, “Go be nice to someone. Go have the conversations I wish I could have with my father. Go do something good, go say something kind— because I can absolutely promise you, there is no limit to how cruel the world can be on its own.”

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Kat Timpf did not share any details about memorial services.

As expected, many fans and supporters have been showering Kat and her family with support. And while she is being quite vulnerable and sharing details about other losses she and her family have had to endure, she has been noticeably silent about the family’s plans for her father’s homegoing service.

Source: Instagram Kat Timpf with her sister, Julia.