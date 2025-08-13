King Yella Experienced an On-Camera Health Scare During an Interview — What Exactly Happened? The artist took some time to update his loyal fans regarding his health condition after what happened. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 13 2025, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Cam Capone News

The one thing King Yella didn't expect when attending an interview in August 2025 was to suffer a health scare. The rapper was eager to discuss the highs and lows of his career, telling Cam Capone News everything that led him to the biggest stage of his career. Unfortunately, the conversation didn't go as planned for the performer behind "I Tweaked."

An accident derailed any hopes Yella had to finish the interview in a conventional way. The host of the conversation, Cam Capone, was quick to show concern for the health status of his guest. In fact, the video came to an end right after the controversial incident. What happened to King Yella? Here's what we know about the event that caused the interview to be cut short.

What happened to King Yella?

According to E! News, King Yella fell off his chair after apparently drinking an entire bottle of whiskey throughout the conversation. The video has a runtime of more than two hours, giving the rapper the possibility to get very drunk before the interview concluded. One of the people responsible for the creation of the featurette was quick to ask the artist if he was fine after the fall.

The first signs that made it evident that something was wrong with Yella manifested when the rapper clutched his chest repeatedly. The artist began to cough and spit before collapsing to the floor, leaving everyone who was working with him at the time surprised. Shockingly, the entire process leading to Yella's fall wasn't edited out of the posted video.

In fact, the interviewer was still attempting to keep the conversation going while Yella was already coughing and spitting. The taped incident shows vulnerability from an artist who has dedicated his life to expressing himself through his rap. Yella's fans won't be quick to forget what happened during the Cam Capone News video.

What is King Yella's status after the accident?

King Yella was aware of how his followers would like to know what happened to him after the video ended. The rapper was quick to provide an update through social media, with E! News also reporting that Yella uploaded an Instagram story in which he stated that the accident wasn't staged or part of a joke. Due to the bizarre nature of the event, some online users apparently believed that the artist was kidding when he collapsed.

After posting the Instagram story, Yella went straight to the comment section of the interview. The rapper posted: "I’m good gang." Yella was ensuring that anyone who stumbled upon the video to take a look at his fall out of curiosity would be aware that he was fine after what happened.