Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Bull Rider Ky Hamilton Was Sidelined at the National Finals With a Concussion Bull rider Ky Hamilton was sidelined during Round 6 of the National Finals on Dec. 12, which led many to wonder what happened to him. By Joseph Allen Dec. 13 2023, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The Gist: Bull rider Ky Hamilton hit his head on a bull during round 5 of the Wrangler NFR, knocking himself out and leading to a concussion.

Ky has been ruled out for the fifth round of the NFR, and is unlikely to compete in the sixth round.

Ky was having the best NFR of his career prior to this major setback.

Article continues below advertisement

Bull rider Ky Hamilton will have to sit out the sixth round of the Wrangler National Finals due to an untimely an injury. Following the news that Ky would be sitting out, many wondered what had happened to the bull rider, who until this setback was having the best finals of his career to date.

While Ky could still rally and make a comeback, his inability to compete is undeniably devastating and makes his future in not just round 6, but also in all future rounds, unclear.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to bull rider Ky Hamilton?

The Australian bull rider was knocked out during his ride aboard Honeycutt Rodeo's Bales Hay's MAGA on Dec. 12. Following the injury, Dr. Tandy Freeman, the Medical Director of the Justin Sportsmedicine team, explained what had happened. "Ky and the bull smacked heads against one another," Dr. Freeman explained. "He lost consciousness and has a concussion. He was sent to University Medical Center Trauma Center (in Las Vegas) for evaluation and observation."

Article continues below advertisement

The doctor also said that Ky would definitely miss round 6 of the competition, which was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, and would be reevaluated for round 7, which is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Freeman did say that fans should not get their hopes up, though. "He's doubtful for competition (Wednesday) evening," Freeman said.

Ky was having a great tournament prior to the injury.

Before he was concussed, Ky was having the best National Finals of his career to date. He won two rounds of the NFR, and posted 89 points during a ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Fred. He has already earned $147,849 at this year's NFR, and he's also first in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $402,013. He also leads the NFR average with 312 points in four head.

Article continues below advertisement

Ky comes from a lineage of bull and horse riders, as his dad used to do both in Australia. His father's side of the family was into bull riding, according to his Pro Rodeo bio, and he has cousins who ride bulls and bareback horses in Australia. Ky started riding steers at age 12, and competed for the first time in America when he was just 15 at the Junior High School Finals in Des Moines, Iowa.