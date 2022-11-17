A New Hulu Series Attempts to Solve Leroy Dulaney's Decades-Old Murder

"The series documents Carol's quest for the truth, which led her to uncover a world of drugs, rumored satanic cults, and a possible serial killer," the official description explains. "The docu-series features first-hand accounts from Carol, her sons, Leroy’s wife Brenda, and an interview from prison with Leroy’s convicted killer."

The show's first episode kicks off with a letter that Carol wrote to Jimmy Carter, who was president at the time, asking for help in finding out what happened.