Lil Esco 28's Dad Confirmed that the Rapper Was Hospitalized — What Happened?

Since then, he's featured his music, his memes, and his lifestyle content on his feed. He's also known for frequently updating his Instagram Stories and his Snapchat .

Rapper and social media influencer Lil Esco 28 has grown in popularity online thanks to his viral memes and his Instagram content. He rose to prominence in 2019 when a video went viral of him saying "Ight, Imma F--k Witcha."

What happened to Lil Esco 28? Keep reading for the details on his reported hospitalization, and to learn more about how he got famous in the first place.

However, his pages went quiet in the evening hours of April 7. Fans grew more concerned when a report came out that Lil Esco 28 had been shot in Atlanta.

Many of these YouTubers have shared their support for Lil Esco 28 following the reports that he was shot.

He's since released three other songs: "Van Dutch," "Bummer," and "Corona." Lil Esco 28 often collaborates with other creators on YouTube as well, and he's released a line of merchandise.

The brief clip went viral, and screenshots were shared as memes. Lil Esco 28 later released a single of the same name, which sparked his music career.

At just 15 years old, Lil Esco 28 (whose real first name is Gavin) has created a platform for himself that many influencers aspire to. The social media star has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and he became famous in 2019 when user @RobThePlayboy posted a video of the teen saying "Ight Imma F--k Witcha."

What happened to Lil Esco 28?

Rumors began circulating that Lil Esco 28 was fighting for his life when hip hop news account @DomIsLiveNews posted a photo and a video on April 7. The page shared a photo of the teen with the caption "Lil Esco Hospitalized in Serious Condition After Getting Shot 3 Times." Shortly thereafter, outlets began reporting that Lil Esco 28 had been shot several times in Atlanta. It's still unclear what exactly transpired, and the shooting has not been confirmed.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Some users online also began posting that he had passed away, but the influencer's dad later shut those rumors down. His dad, who goes by @PapaEsco28 online, posted a series of Instagram Stories to his account on April 7. "Need everybody to pray for @LilEsco28," he wrote on his first Story. In his next post, Papa Esco discussed how his son was doing, but he did not share the reason for the hospitalization.

"Hey, everybody, I appreciate your prayers for Lil Esco. He had something happen to him earlier today, but he's doing OK. OK, he's stable," he explained in the video. "I just want to let everybody know and to keep the prayers going for him." The rapper's father then thanked those who had been supporting Lil Esco 28. "He appreciates all the fans and all the concerns and all the prayers. We're going to get through this," he added. "He's stable, and we'll keep y'all updated."

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, Lil Esco 28 can be seen scrolling on his phone, and he has bandages on one of his arms. It also shows that he is awake and alert, but that he didn't want to say anything directly to his supporters. His good friend, @RobThePlayboy, shared a screenshot from a video call he had with Lil Esco 28. "Strongest kid I know cut from a different cloth," he wrote in the caption.