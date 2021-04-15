Little Hercules Has Kept a Low Profile Since His Days of Childhood Fame

Little Hercules was a young boy with incredible strength. He was known as "The World's Strongest Boy," and was also the subject of a documentary with that name. According to reporting in ABC , when Richard was just 8 years old, he weighed 80 pounds and could benchpress twice that. At that time, it made him the strongest person in the world, pound for pound.

Richard became interested in weight lifting when he was just a toddler and was apparently inspired by his athletic parents. His parents encouraged the interests, hoping that they could transform it into a long-term career.

Their ploy paid off, as Richard quickly wracked up endorsements and became famous online as a boy who was freakishly strong for his age.