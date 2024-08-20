Home > News Kentucky Schools Wore Pink to Honor Lucy Nash Following Her Sudden Death Lucy Nash collapsed suddenly on her first day back to school for fourth grade. By Joseph Allen Updated Aug. 20 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@RyanNash

Schools across the state of Kentucky wore pink on Aug. 19 to celebrate the life of Lucy Nash. Lucy, a 9-year-old, died on her first day back at school for the fourth grade. Following the news of her death, and the trend it sparked across the state, many wanted to know more about who Lucy was.

Lucy's story rallied her entire community, and ultimately the whole state, together. Here's what we know about what happened to her.

What happened to Lucy Nash?

Lucy Nash was originally from Henderson County, and her full name is Luciana “Lucy” Laine Nash. During her first day back at school, Lucy collapsed during recess and her heart stopped for several minutes. She was quickly rushed to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis but her father, Ryan Nash, announced on Aug. 13 that she was brain dead. Ryan wrote about his daughter and her death in a lengthy post on Facebook.

"This is a different death," Ryan wrote. "Brain death. Our baby, our Lucy, found this was the path she must take. Late Saturday night, a sudden change in Lucy’s vitals caused a flurry of activity and tearful encouragement and prayers from her parents, all four of us, surrounding her bed. Since then, Lucy’s signs of being in control of her body have faded away."

"Luciana Laine Nash, sister, lover, catcher, reader, cartwheeler, naturalist, singer, LEGO master builder, child of god, and friend of anyone, passed to the next place where hopefully Christ met her and experienced a hug that truly changes lives," he added. "We got 9 years, 56 days of abundant, joyous, carefree, and compassionate life together. And despite the unexplainable agony, I’m glad for every hour."

Ryan also announced that Lucy would be an organ donor and that she would help as many people as possible. "We don’t have arrangements yet. We don’t have information on who Lucy will be helping yet. We want all of the community who has surrounded her with so much love and prayer to mourn and thank god for her life with us. Wear your brightest pink," he concluded the post.

Schools wear pink to honor Lucy's legacy.

It seems like schools across the state of Kentucky were willing to answer Ryan's call, and many of them chose Aug. 19 as the day where they could show out. “Lucy loved the color pink, and in her honor, McCracken County Schools will join districts across the state in wearing pink on Monday … let’s come together to show our support for Lucy and her family,” McCracken County Public Schools wrote on Facebook.