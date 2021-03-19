Marcus Left MrBeast Crew Amid Wild Rumors — What Happened?

Since leaving the MrBeast Crew and sharing the videos on Instagram that caused concern among his followers, Marcus has been pretty inactive on social media. Even his TikTok account hasn't been updated since September 2020. In that video, Marcus is shown dancing with a bandanna tied around his head and neck with nothing else besides shorts on.

He doesn't speak in the video, but instead captioned it with "Litty. #Comedy." Under the comments, his fans continued to speculate on why he left the MrBeast Crew, but Marcus himself didn't reply to anyone.

For now, Marcus's fans and followers are still assuming the worst and that he and MrBeast parted ways on pretty unfortunate terms.