Hockey World Comes Together to Mourn the Death of 8-Year-old Melody Xu

When a child passes away, it always stuns the community they belong to. While losing someone who's older is heartbreaking, there's something world-pausing about losing a child. Little Melody Xu was just 8 years old when she passed away unexpectedly. The aspiring hockey player left her family reeling, her community shocked, and the world of hockey mourning with them.

Here's what we know about what happened to the young child and her mom, and what people had to say when learning about Melody's shocking and unexpected passing.

What happened to Melody Xu?

On Nov 6, 2025, Melody and her unnamed mother were out for a stroll in Oakville, Ontario. They were struck by a vehicle as they walked on the side of the road, according to Hockey Feed. Melody's mother was transported to the hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries. Melody, however, tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck them, a Lexus SUV, has not been named by the news. However, the Toronto Sun reports that he was arrested. The outlet notes that the SUV was driving westbound on North Service Rd W., "when it left the roadway on the north side and struck a 39-year-old female pedestrian and her 8-year-old daughter.” After he was arrested, the driver was "charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death."

In the wake of Melody's passing, a family friend launched a GoFundMe to help Melody's mom and her father, Hao Xu, now left picking up the pieces after their daughter's shocking death. "Now, they face not only the unimaginable grief of losing their little girl while also caring for their younger son — but also mounting practical burdens: medical bills, funeral and memorial costs, time off work, ongoing care and recovery for their mother, and the long road ahead emotionally and financially," the family wrote.

The hockey world has come together to offer comfort to the Xu family.

Although she was just 8 years old when she passed, Melody's life and death left a huge impact on her community and the world of hockey. All over social media, hockey players and their loved ones came together to express their grief over Melody's loss and extend the love of the hockey community to those mourning her passing. On Facebook, a post by her hockey team noting her passing was flooded with condolences and comments. One user wrote, "My heart is shattered. What a beautiful girl. Jail is not enough for that driver. I am so sorry for your loss."

Another wrote, "We’re from a U8 team in AZ (Kachinas) we didn’t know Melody but we are sending our love to her family, friends, and teammates." And one added, "The Frosty Foxes U9 team is heartbroken to learn of Melody’s passing. Our deepest condolences to Melody’s family and friends and to the Juicy Pickles U9 team. Prayers for her mom." A community member added, "Melody was in my daughter’s class. This is so very sad."