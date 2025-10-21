What Happened to Milo on 'Strong Medicine'? Details on the Actor’s Sudden Death Season 5, Episode 5 was the last episode to feature Richard Biggs as Dr. Milo Morton. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 21 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

The long-running Lifetime medical drama Strong Medicine was known for tackling emotionally intense issues, both on-screen and behind the scenes. One of the most emotional turning points came when fans were forced to ask why what happened to Milo on Strong Medicine was so traumatic and final. Sadly, Dr. Milo Morton’s story came to an end when he died in Season 5. His abrupt death in the series, however, was not just a twist in the storyline. It was a necessary response to a devastating death in real life.

Article continues below advertisement

When actor Richard Biggs passed away in 2004 at the age of 44, his death was sudden and unexpected, according to The Los Angeles Times. At the time, Strong Medicine was already deep into production for Season 5. According to IMDb, the final episode featuring Richard — Season 5, Episode 5, titled “Fractured” — aired nearly two months after his death, creating an emotionally charged delay between reality and storytelling. The challenge that followed for the show’s writers was how to honor the actor’s memory while respecting the integrity of the character he brought to life.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Milo on 'Strong Medicine'?

The decision about how to handle Milo following Richard’s death was likely not one the creators made lightly. Unfortunately, there weren’t really any reports or interviews about it. So, fans of the show were left to form their own thoughts and opinions.

Rather than leave Milo’s story open-ended, as many shows do when actors depart, the writers reportedly chose to have the character die in a car accident. The actor’s death put the writers in a place where they had to handle the death scene in a way that didn’t require them to actually show the actor. The choice in narrative gave the character a final exit from the show while also giving the cast and crew a chance to grieve both the actor and the character. This also closed any door on trying to recast someone else for the role.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Biggs interview (with commentary on the Steve & Kayla storyline) from Daytime Digest featuring Days Of Our Lives April 1989 #days #stayla pic.twitter.com/bps3vulzSw — Days Of Jarlena (@daysofjarlena) June 16, 2025

This kind of farewell often functions as a tribute in television writing. It acknowledges the character’s importance and gives the audience a chance to say goodbye, just as the team behind the scenes had to do as well. Richard Biggs, best known for roles in Babylon 5 and Days of Our Lives, had brought warmth, wit, and gravity to Dr. Milo Morton. His death deeply affected both his fans and colleagues. Giving his character a tragic and emotional end was, in some ways, healing for those who loved Richard.

Article continues below advertisement

Following both the actor's and the character’s deaths, Strong Medicine continued its fifth season and eventually completed a sixth and final season, concluding in 2006. In total, the series aired for six seasons and 132 episodes.

Today we celebrate the birthday of Richard Biggs, born today in 1960. Biggs was an American television and stage actor, known in fandom for his role as in Dr. Stephen Franklin Babylon 5. #RichardBiggs pic.twitter.com/l7Xu9LnWU1 — Vault0 (@vault0overseer) March 18, 2025