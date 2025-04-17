What Happened to Modere? Here’s Why the Wellness Brand Reached Its Abrupt End "We’re incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 17 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@modere_us

For many, clean living isn't an ever-evolving fad, but a way of life. So, for those who strive to be healthy 365 days a year, having spaces that also celebrate wellness with their products is important, which is where Modere comes in. Or, as of 2025, where Modere came in. Let me explain. Modere, a company that sells health, beauty, and personal care products, has been a go-to source for skincare, household care, wellness, and beauty.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based store has also been known for its impressive social media reach, as it has found a formula that puts its customers at the forefront. Modere's customers were the company's top priority when it announced some life-altering news directly to the ones who have been with them from day one. So, what happened to Modere? Here's everything to know.

What happened to Modere? The wellness brand has shut its doors.

In April 2025, Modere's customers were stunned to hear that it had closed after over two decades on the market. The company's team announced the news via its website. The company replaced its e-commerce site, where it sold many of its products, with a landing page explaining its products were no longer available for purchase.

"After 23 wonderful years of serving our cherished community, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors," the website's page read. "We’re incredibly grateful for your support, trust, and loyalty over the years. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or just discovered us recently, thank you for being a part of our story. From all of us at Modere — thank you. It’s been an honor."

The announcement, posted on the website on April 11, was something consumers initially couldn't accept. Soon after the news about the closing broke, Modere continued posting about its products, including Liquid BioCell, which it highlighted on its Instagram account as "promoting healthy cartilage and the skin’s collagen content."

"I get an email saying that they went out of business. Is that true?" one user asked. "What the heck Modere!" another exclaimed.

@dionne.walach No warning. No soft landing. After 23 years in business, it vanished. If you’re relying on just one company for your income, this is your wake-up call. Even the strongest companies can disappear in an instant—and if your income is tied to theirs, you’re left with nothing. You don’t have to quit what you love. But you do need to protect yourself. Multiple income streams aren’t optional anymore. Stick around—I’m diving deeper into the shifts happening in the network marketing space and how to build security you actually control. #retirementincome #financialfreedomlife #networkmarketingtips #passiveincome #multipleincomestreams #digitalmarketingsuccesss #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Dionne

Why is Modere closing?

Modere hasn't shared why the wellness company closed. However, its closing comes after it was involved in several scandals since opening in Salt Lake City in 2002, including reports that it was a multi-level marketing (MLM) operation. According to Behind the MLM, Modere was owned by private equity firm Z Capital Partners and was once led by Robert Conlee. In 2018, Asma Ishaq took over leadership but later left the company. Nate Frazier stepped in after Ishaq’s departure and was named president, COO, and executive chairman in 2023.