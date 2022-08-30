It's Been Two Years Since Molly Was Racing on 'Street Outlaws' — Where Did She Go?

Of course, Molly can only squeeze in a pro-Trump rally when she isn't working with her father and sister at Gulley Bail Bonds. A bail bondsman is a "person who provides bail bonds for people charged with crimes and who do not have the money necessary to post the entire bail with the court," per Cornell Law School.

The Gulley Bail Bonds YouTube Channel (yes, this is a thing) features bizarre videos of what we assume are the bounty hunters they must have hired to catch people who skipped out on bail. The whole thing is very sad and looks like an off-brand version of COPS, which was a terrible show that took advantage of people in their darkest moments.

This is all par for the course for someone who captioned an Instagram video with a Donald Trump statue, "GOD, GUNS, & TRUMP!!"