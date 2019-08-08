Will Nick Return for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3 Finale? (SPOILERS)

Warning: Spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 ahead! Read at your own risk. Season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale has audiences riveted, but it's also left fans with a lot of questions. We learned that Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) was part of the Sons of Jacob, the group that orchestrated the rise of the Republic of Gilead. A regular during Seasons 1 and 2, Nick has only appeared in three episodes of Season 3. So what happened to Nick on The Handmaid's Tale? Here's what you need to know.

So what happened to Nick on The Handmaid's Tale? Nick Blaine last appeared in episode 6 of The Handsmaid's Tale. He was shipped out to the war front in Chicago, and June (Elisabeth Moss) was obviously worried. "You'll get killed," she told him. We haven't seen or heard about Nick since he shipped out, but according IMDB, he will be returning for The Handmaid's Tale finale, "Mayday."

Fans are worried about Nick's future. Hardcore fans of The Handmaid's Tale discussed their fears about the fan-favorite character's future on a spoiler-packed Reddit thread. "My worst fear is that Nick will be prosecuted for War Crimes that he committed that us and June were not aware of," wrote user @HallandOates1. "Hopefully, he has been secretly helping the resistance all along... at the very least since they executed his Eden."

Source: Jasper Savage/Hulu

But other fans think Nick knows what he's doing! Reddit user @MistressGravity wrote, "I truly believe that the entire 'war criminal' thing was a ploy set up by Nick and the Swiss to distract the Gilead establishment, and that Nick had given compelling evidence about the atrocities of the Gilead regime. This kind of thing would, if found out, put Nick on the wall for sure, so for his and June's safety they probably made up the entire war criminal thing."

Max Minghella knows we're confused — and curious — about Nick's past. In a 2019 interview with Den of Geek, the actor said, "I really enjoy playing Nick... I like that he’s somebody who people find somewhat opaque. I don’t, because I play him. So I feel like he’s quite straightforward."

Source: George Kraychyk/Hulu

He appreciates playing a character that keeps audiences guessing too, too. As Max told Den of Geek, "In general in fiction, I like characters who have shades of grey to them. I think everybody in The Handmaid’s Tale, to a degree, has that complexity. To get to play somebody who's ambiguous is fun."