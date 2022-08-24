Paula Pickard Dated Mike "The Situation" on 'Jersey Shore' — What Happened to Her?
Although Jersey Shore Family Vacation is actively filming new seasons and releasing new episodes, fans are still inclined to reflect back on episodes of the original Jersey Shore show on MTV. Each of the main cast members had their fair share of relationships and flings.
It’s hard to forget about the time Mike “The Situation" Sorrentino briefly dated a young woman named Paula Pickard. She’s not part of the reboot, and she’s obviously no longer involved with Mike. What happened to her and what is she up to now?
What happened to Paula Pickard from 'Jersey Shore'?
Things between Paula and Mike were not built to last. Mike is now married to his wife, Lauren Pesce. They tied the knot in 2018 and have been going strong since then. They welcomed their firstborn child into the world in 2021. Interestingly enough, Mike and Lauren's relationship dates back to their college years, which means Lauren was in his life way before he met Paula.
When Mike started dating Paula while filming Jersey Shore, a lot of people thought she was a total sweetheart. She’s completely moved on with her life though. Paula is happy to share photos of her precious family on Instagram as frequently as possible. She’s married to a man named Chris Rutherford, and she’s the mother of their two young children.
Paula and Chris celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in May 2022. She posted a sweet tribute to him with a caption that says, “It was our one-year wedding anniversary this past Sunday! The love I have for this man is unexplainable. He is my everything aside from our girls. Here's to a gazillion more years of love, health, and happiness.”
Based on what Paula is comfortable sharing on social media, she seems to be very much in love.
'Jersey Shore' fans are still active in Paula's social media comment sections.
Paula hasn’t been part of the Jersey Shore cast in years, but that doesn’t mean fans of the show don’t still consider her to be part of the Jersey Shore family. Someone commented on her Instagram saying, “[You're] one of my favorite people on Jersey Shore. [I’m] so glad everything worked out amazingly for you!”
Another person chimed in to say, “I have always loved you from watching you on the shore. You are always such a beautiful, sweet, and kind-hearted girl. And the way you were treated on there was always hard to watch. I just decided to look up and see where you were now and it is so refreshing to see you so happy and in love and a mommy. Congratulations.”
Paula responded to one of the loving comments she received in a post via In Touch Weekly. She wrote, “Thank you so much. It’s been almost 10 years and the relevancy of that show is nonexistent these days. I appreciate the love. Living my best life with more blessings than I can count.”
Tons of people recognize Paula from her time on Jersey Shore, but she’s certainly moved on with her life since then.