Wait... ADA Peter Stone Left 'SVU' Because He Was in Love With Olivia?!

Over the years, Law & Order: SVU 's fictional Manhattan's Special Victims Unit has worked with a series of Assistant District Attorneys to bring down the criminals who commit the series' especially heinous crimes.

From Alex Cabot and fan favorite, Rafael Barba, to current ADA and former detective, Dominick "Sonny" Carisi (Peter Scanavino), each ADA has brought their own special flair to the office.

Barba's replacement, Peter Stone, had one of the shortest runs as an ADA in the series (the title of shortest time as ADA goes to Michaela McManus), and while ADA turnover is nothing new, Peter's rather quick departure had many fans wondering whether there was more to the story than meets the eye.