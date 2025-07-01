Player 222 Is a Ticking Time Bomb as a Pregnant Player in Seasons 2 and 3 of 'Squid Game' Player 222 is very pregnant at the start of Season 2. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 1 2025, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

There probably isn't a fan who wasn't biting their nails every time Player 222 came on the screen in Seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game. Although the competition could be a lot shorter for some players, there was always the concern that Player 222 would go into labor as a very pregnant player in the game. The young mom, whose real name is Jun-hee in the show, does go into labor, and some fans aren't sure what happens to Player 222's baby.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you fast forwarded through the hide-and-seek game in Season 3, because of sheer concern for everyone being hunted, Player 222 gives birth while she is hiding in a room with Player 149, a.k.a. Jang Geum-ja, and Player 120, whose name is Cho Hyun-ju. She then has to play the game with her baby, until she dies, and her baby becomes the new Player 222. Yeah, it's pretty dark.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Player 222's baby in 'Squid Game'?

In the final game of Season 3, the remaining players, including the infant Player 222, have to survive three rounds of being on top of extremely high platforms. The final three players in the game are Player 222, Player 333, whose name is Lee Myung-gi, and who is also the baby's father, and OG Gi-hun, Player 456.

In the final round, Player 333 attempts to kill the baby to save himself and become the sole winner of the game. But, before he can do that, Player 456 literally leaps through the air to fight him on the final platform. He takes him out, but because the final round has not officially started, Player 456 has to either kill Player 222 or himself, as someone has to be eliminated in the round before it is over.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

He sacrifices himself, which makes Player 222 the winner. Unfortunately, there is little time for celebration, as the Coast Guard and the Frontman's brother are closing in on the operation. An apparent self-destruct button is pressed, and everyone evacuates the island. Apparently, though, Player 456's selflessness touches something in the Frontman, who takes Player 222 when he leaves, instead of just leaving her on the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Several months later, we see the Frontman's brother arrive home to see none other than the infant Player 222 in a cradle and dressed in expensive frills. There is a bank card in an envelope with her, presumably with her winnings. It looks like the Frontman spared the baby's life and trusted his brother as the only one to keep her safe.

Article continues below advertisement

Player 222's baby is symbolic for the show's creator.

When the VIPs and the Frontman decide together to have the baby join the game as Player 222, it increases the stakes in a major way. Player 456 has a baby to protect and, as such, he has to guarantee that he makes it all the way to the end for her. According to Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the baby Player 222 represents hope that he wanted to instill in the story.