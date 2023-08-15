Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Happened to Pope the Barber? Famous Tiktoker Pope the Barber has sadly passed away. What happened and what was the cause of death? Here's everything that we know. By Allison Hunt Aug. 14 2023, Published 9:14 p.m. ET Source: Tiktok/ @adonisxbeck

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. With TikTok being so mainstream in today’s pop culture, the bond we have with the TikTok stars is an incredibly unique one. More than on Instagram, TikTok allows us into the lives of these Tiktokers in a way that is incredibly personal, making us feel deeply connected to them.

So when one of our favorites has passed away, it feels more personal than when a celebrity does. This is how fans feel about Adonis Beck, better known as Pope the Barber, who had 116.6 thousand followers on TikTok at the time of writing this and their passing. What happened? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Pope the Barber?

Famous TikToker, Pope the Barber, originally known for their hair tutorial videos whose videos have shifted to more “vibes”, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2023. According to a tweet from Joseph Morris, a Youtuber who was one of the first ones to report that death, “Adonis Beck was found dead inside a tent in San Diego Friday morning, and the body was identified on "Thee Unidentified & Unsolved" on Facebook.”

Naturally, the tributes started pouring in, including a very significant one from Adonis’s ex-girlfriend, Lisa. The caption for the post starts, “My heart is shattered...You were my best friend, my true love, my partner, and my other half. Truly my missing puzzle piece.

The caption continued with Lisa beautifully writing, “Life made sense with you. You changed millions of people's lives with your bright light and love. You were unlike anyone I’ve ever met. The most amazing human. I’ll forever cherish our time together. I miss you and I love you.”

Fans also are commenting on their TikTok posts saying things like, “Have a beautiful trip to where ur going hope u can see how much u were LOVED Pope… be that sic barber up in heaven,” and, “I hope you rest easy peace.”

What was Adonis Beck’s cause of death?

Adonis’s cause of death is currently unknown, but there is speculation by fans that this may have been an overdose. The Andy Lander also reports that sources close to Adonis said that they had really been struggling with anxiety and depression post break up with Lisa. They also state that authorities will be performing an autopsy to learn the cause of death.