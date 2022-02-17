The Internet Is Devastated by What Happened to Pot Roast, the Viral TikTok Cat

The Internet Is Devastated by What Happened to Pot Roast, the Viral TikTok CatBy Chris Barilla
Feb. 17 2022, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Every once in a while, someone's pet just seems to catch on like wildfire on TikTok. Whether it be a baby horse or an intelligent dog, the app is full of animals that captivate the hearts and minds of millions. One recent example of that has been Pot Roast, the adorable cat whose story of medical adversity and the love that she received went viral on the app.
Sadly, something tragic occurred recently involving Pot Roast that has the internet absolutely devastated. What exactly happened to Pot Roast that has everyone so upset? Keep reading to find out.
What happened to Pot Roast, the viral cat from TikTok? She sadly passed away.
Unfortunately, Pot Roast died after being diagnosed with FIV, also known as feline immunodeficiency virus. The Missouri cat, who racked up millions of views alongside her owner, known as PRO to fans, had reportedly suffered from numerous health issues throughout her life.
In a heartbreaking TikTok video posted on Feb. 16, 2022, PRO revealed the news that Pot Roast had passed. The text on the video read, "My little bird flew away at 11.47am this morning. When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn't done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms."
The text continued: "In the end it was just her and me and I am grateful for every moment we had together."
PRO has been quite candid about Pot Roast's health journey over the last few months, constantly sharing updates with fans about her condition and its development.
In a TikTok posted on Feb. 9 2022, PRO revealed that Pot Roast was diagnosed with FIV.
"So Pot Roast tested positive for FIV and this blindsided me. She tested negative as a kitten, as did all my other cats, as did every other cat we foster and I just never considered..."
Sadly, Pot Roast's condition developed quickly, and in subsequent videos, PRO explained that the disease had progressed into her bone marrow.
Fans have been reacting to the news of Pot Roast's death on social media.
It goes without saying that the news of Pot Roast's passing has upset many of her fans.
"Pot Roast the Cat passed today. It feels a bit silly to cry over a cat I never met, but she and her owner brought me so much joy on TikTok. I legitimately mourn the loss of this little 7-year-old baby. I hope Little Bird is causing chaos up there in peace and love," one fan wrote on Twitter.
"There’s never been an online celebrity cat that gave me so much joy seeing every day. My heart is beyond broken. I’m gonna need some time to grieve. I hope Pot Roast is at peace enjoying all the cat gogurts her heart desires," wrote another fan.
Rest in peace, Pot Roast. May your many lovable TikTok videos continue to bring joy to viewers for a long time to come.