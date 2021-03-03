Showrunners Say That Hartley Sawyer Will Not Return to 'The Flash' — so What Will Happen to Ralph Dibny?By Pretty Honore
Mar. 2 2021, Published 10:26 p.m. ET
If you or someone you know is guilty of being creepy on social media, please know that the Internet is coming for you and there’s nowhere you can hide — just ask Armie Hammer, Cas Anvar, and most recently, Hartley Sawyer, who has come under fire for this very reason.
Since the return of the series, many viewers noticed that the Elongated Man is nowhere to be found, leading fans to wonder what really happened to Ralph Dibny and why Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash.
What happened to Ralph Dibny on ‘The Flash’?
In 2020, Hartley Sawyer was accused of being homophobic, sexist, and racist when old tweets surfaced on social media that were inappropriate, to say the least. In since-deleted messages, Hartley admitted to various accounts of assault and illicit behavior.
In one tweet, Hartley wrote, “The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” while in another, he said, “Date rape myself so I don't have to masturbate."
Upon learning of the tweets, showrunners at the CW immediately released a statement that relieved Hartley from his duties as a cast member on The Flash. In a statement, show producers explained, “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation.”
“Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce,” the statement concluded.
Since the tweets surfaced, Hartley has apologized for his messages, regardless of his initial intentions of being funny. He responded, “My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply.”
Hartley ended the message by thanking viewers for “holding him accountable.” He continued, “This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today."
Despite his regret, showrunner Eric Wallace and show lead Grant Gustin doubled down on the decision to let Hartley go. In an impassioned tweet Eric wrote, "This morning, many of you learned that Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. Concerning his social media tweets, they broke my heart and made me mad as hell. And they're indicative of the larger problem in our country."
Hartley Sawyer’s exit from 'The Flash' doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the Elongated Man.
While viewers had to say goodbye to Hartley Sawyer for Season 7 of The Flash, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Ralph Dibny. Eric Wallace explained in an interview, “We’re going to treat it like we would if we were writing a comic book graphic novel. We’re giving the Elongated Man a bit of a rest for while. But we will leave the door open.”
“I’m not saying by any means that it’s the end of the character. In fact, quite the opposite. We just don’t know when he will return, or in what form he will return,” he concluded.
You can watch new episodes of The Flash on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.