Showrunners Say That Hartley Sawyer Will Not Return to 'The Flash' — so What Will Happen to Ralph Dibny?

If you or someone you know is guilty of being creepy on social media, please know that the Internet is coming for you and there’s nowhere you can hide — just ask Armie Hammer, Cas Anvar, and most recently, Hartley Sawyer, who has come under fire for this very reason.

Since the return of the series, many viewers noticed that the Elongated Man is nowhere to be found, leading fans to wonder what really happened to Ralph Dibny and why Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash.