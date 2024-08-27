What Happened to Rob "Rabbit" Pitts? He Died After Saying "Goodbye" to Fans on YouTube

Fans of Netflix's Tex Mex Motors are mourning the loss of one of the show's stars, Rob "Rabbit" Pitts. The reality TV star died on Aug. 25 at the age of 45.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob died soon after filming the second season of Tex Mex Motors, where he made his reality TV debut in 2023. Before he died, Rob said goodbye to viewers his way.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Rob "Rabbit" Pitts?

On Aug. 25, a video from Rob's YouTube channel titled "This Is Goodbye" surfaced. In his own words, Rabbit updated his subscribers on why he wasn't posting as much. "I know some of you are wondering what I've been up to," he said. He then confirmed he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer during a visit to the ER after months of "feeling off."

Rob "Rabbit" Pitts said he had been experiencing stomach cancer symptoms for months without a diagnosis.

In Rabbit's farewell video, he explained he showed symptoms of stomach cancer in late 2023, after the annual SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show. He said he began losing weight, and joked he "didn't mind" that part because he wanted to be "camera ready" for Season 2 of Tex Mex Motors.

Article continues below advertisement

Rabbit said the weight loss was also paired with a loss of appetite and "more and more acid reflux-like symptoms." Eventually, his castmate and "set mom," Jamie Hjelm, took him to the hospital thinking he had gallbladder issues. It was there that the hospital informed him he had stomach cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Rob "Rabbit" Pitts's cause of death?

Rob's cause of death was stomach cancer. Underneath his YouTube video, his videographer, Jeff, confirmed he died while in hospice care the same day the video was released.