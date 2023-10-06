Home > Viral News > Influencers Ryan Upchurch Is Celebrating a Legal Victory Following Harassment Allegations Ryan Upchurch is celebrating a legal victory over comedian Nicole Arbour, leading many to wonder what happened that led to the lawsuit. By Joseph Allen Oct. 6 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ryanupchurch

The Gist: Country singer Ryan Upchurch is celebrating a victory in a lawsuit against comedian Nicole Arbour, who claimed that she deserved credit for some of his songs.

Nicole has also accused Ryan and some of his friends of harassment, but those claims haven't been litigated yet.

Ryan and Nicole used to be friends, but they have been hurling allegations at one another in recent years.

In a post on Oct. 5, 2023, on social media, country musician Ryan Upchurch seemed to be in an upbeat mood as he announced a recent legal victory. In the post, he discussed a legal battle against comedian Nicole Arbour, who filed a lawsuit demanding credit for several of his songs.

"Remember when that fake comedian lady Nicole Harbour dragged me through the mud and tried to sue me and got Vera White from Tennessee Voices of Victims to slander me and defame me and all that s--t," Ryan said in a recent YouTube video. "Oh man, Nashville News helped her out, using my name and my face saying 'yeah man we agree, he's so horrible for what he did to that person.' Well guess what, I win motherf--ker."

What happened to Ryan Upchurch?

Following that video, many naturally wanted more details on what had happened to Ryan and why he was battling with Nicole over credit. The two used to be friendly, but a feud apparently started after Nicole refused to return a wallet that Ryan had left at her house. He eventually called the police to have the wallet returned, and she responded by accusing Ryan of harassment and even filing a lawsuit that she eventually pulled out of.

Nicole claimed that she deserved credit for some of his songs, but a court ruling recently sided with Ryan. She also claimed that Ryan's friends Bunny Xo and her husband Jelly Roll had been harassing her.

"When the narcissist wants to hurt a target they dispatch their henchmen (aka flying monkeys) to do their bidding," she said earlier this year. "This often includes abusive behavior such as creating and spreading lies, twisting the truth, gaslighting, assaults, threats, and violence."

Although the drama around Ryan and Nicole seems far from over, Ryan has certainly run this battle in their ongoing allegations against one another. Ryan has always vehemently denied the allegations made against him, and many are skeptical that Nicole's allegations should be taken seriously.