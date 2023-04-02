Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images How Can I Watch the CMT Awards? Here's What You Need to Know About Country's Big Night By Emma Saletta Apr. 2 2023, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are finally here, airing Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. EST. The highly anticipated awards show will be broadcasted on multiple platforms this year.

Like this year’s Grammy Awards, the show will be streaming live on CBS and Paramount+, and will likely be available to watch on the streaming platform the next day. However, those who wish to watch red carpet coverage should tune into CMT beforehand at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here's more about the big night in country music.

So, how can I watch the CMT Awards with Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown as hosts?

Source: Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown in 2023.

Once you are tuned in to CBS or Paramount+ — or CMT for the red carpet — get ready for some big names in country music. Not only will Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the show for their third and fourth year, respectively, per People, but they will also be performing as well. There has been no confirmation on what song Kelsea will perform, but Kane will be performing “Thank God” with his wife Katelyn Brown.

Both hosts have also received award nominations, with Kane and Katelyn being in the running for Video of the Year. Kelsea will be competing against artists such as Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert for Female Video of the Year. CMT award record holder Carrie Underwood is also in that category.

Shania Twain will be honored at the 2023 CMT Awards.

Country legend Shania Twain will be receiving the CMT Equal Pay Award, which “recognizes an artist who is a vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.”

The artist is not on this year’s list of performers, but will likely appear in-person or on-video to give a speech following her recognition. The award was first given to Jennifer Nettles in 2020. Fun fact: A clip of Shania’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” was featured in the video segment.

Audiences should prepare for some unforgettable tributes at this year’s CMT Awards.

Not only will blues rock musician Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, but a long list of musicians will perform a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd as well.

Gary was a late addition to the CMT Awards lineup, but it’s expected that the Texas native will put on a stellar show. The tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd was announced on March 30 to celebrate will 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album and pay tribute to the last original band member Gary Rossington, who died in the beginning of March.