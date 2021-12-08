Special Agent Scola Remembers the Tragic Loss of His Brother in the Latest 'FBI'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 7 2021, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
The latest case on the procedural crime drama FBI may just be one of the most intense the team has ever faced. As the FBI attempts to apprehend the leader of a terrorist group, Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) is forced to confront the death of his brother. And the emotional fallout might just throw a wrench into their whole operation.
Having first appeared in Season 2 of the show, Stuart Scola formerly worked as a Wall Street trader before becoming a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigations. He is currently partnered with Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), and the two of them act as field agents. While he usually relies on his wit and clever tongue to do his job, he runs into one of his toughest jobs as the memory of his brother pushes him to the limit.
Emotions run high, and the mission becomes personal for Scola as the team tries to prevent disaster, a disaster like the one that claimed his brother's life.
What happened to Agent Scola's brother?
In Season 4, Episode 8, "Fire and Rain," the team discovers a bomb-making lab in someone's basement. Upon learning that a terrorist attack on New York is in the works, the agents pull out all the stops in trying to prevent it from happening. This includes recruiting Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), a widow who unwittingly dated the leader of the terrorist group.
But the case quickly becomes personal for Agent Scola. The scale of the terrorist attack is all too similar to the events of 9/11, where a group of al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked several planes, two of which were crashed into the Twin Towers and caused mass casualties. One of those (fictional) casualties was Scola's brother. Haunted by the loss of his brother, the thought of another impending terrorist attack threatens to push Scola over the edge.
During the investigation, the team runs into political red tape trying to discover the location of the explosives to stop the attack. But Scola wants to throw the playbook out of the window. He's willing to do whatever it takes to prevent another destructive attack on the city like the one that took his brother. He even offers to interrogate suspects personally, asking to consult with them "offline," which most likely means he'd resort to some violent measures to get the job done.
But his judgment is clearly clouded by his trauma. He's inadvertently turned this case into a revenge mission as he redirects his grief toward this new attack. Even his partner, Agent Tiffany Wallace, worries that his decision-making is being skewed by his emotions. With 9/11 trauma at the center of the story, this could be one of the FBI team's most dangerous cases to date. Hopefully, Scola will be able to get it together in time to stop another New York disaster from occurring.
New episodes of FBI premiere on CBS every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST.