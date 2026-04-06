'Scotty With the Baby' Viewers Are Concerned About Scotty's Hair Stylist After His Accident "That scene with her hair stylist was insane." By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 6 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamtrjko

When the second episode of the Zeus Network show Scotty With the Baby aired, for once, there were less questions about Scotty and Lemmy and more questions about the accident that landed someone in the hospital. The aftermath is shown with Scotty's hair stylist, Tyler, lying on the ground, but what happened to him on Scotty With the Baby?

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Some viewers were shocked that the network would air the scenes of Tyler on the ground, bleeding, and seemingly unmoving. Others were just curious about whether or not future episodes would share details about what happened or show what happened immediately before the hairstylist was shown on the ground outside.

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What happened to Scotty's hair stylist on 'Scotty With the Baby'?

In the scenes on the show, someone says that Tyler fell from a second- or third-story window, but the details surrounding how that actually happened aren't totally clear. Tyler has shared updates about his health and injuries afterward, though, with a hospital room video from January 2026 that he posted on TikTok, and others that explain the extent of some of his injuries.

"Me after I almost died on New Year's in Bangkok, but God got me," he wrote on the screen in the video from a hospital bed. In the video, his face is bandaged, and he has some bruises and cuts. His hand and wrist are also bandaged pretty extensively. He wrote in the caption, "I'm OK actually."

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Of course, for some fans of Scotty With the Baby, the fact that Tyler is OK is all that matters. Others are still pretty shook that the show would air what some see as graphic details surrounding the apparent accident that happened to result in Tyler's injuries and hospitalization shortly afterwards.

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Tyler has gone through some surgeries, though. After using crutches for one leg, he posted a TikTok video where he explains that he can't use his crutches while one arm has nerve damage. So, while he made it through the accident that led to his fall on Scotty With the Baby, Tyler is still apparently dealing with issues relating to his injuries.

@trjko20 My arm nerves are blocked so I can’t use my crutches😭😭 ♬ original sound - MGCustomLighting

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After the episode aired, some viewers shared their thoughts on TikTok about how wild it was to see Tyler's injuries, with the blood on full display, without anything being edited out.

"I can't help but laugh at how trifling Zeus [Network] is," one fan says in a video of her take on the episode. She mentions another scene from a Zeus Network show, but adds, "This scene from Scotty With the Baby takes the cake. Now, we didn't see the man falling out the window, but we saw him on the ground afterwards."

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What is 'Scotty With the Baby' actually about?

Before Scotty With a Baby, its star, Scotty, appeared in another Zeus Network show, Baddies South. She was given a spinoff of sorts with her show that details the impending arrival of her child with boyfriend Lemmy. However, their relationship is not without its intense drama at times, and Scotty's friends, and of course hair stylist, add to the drama as they support her and deliver tough love when necessary.