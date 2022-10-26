Sean Rich From 'Pawn Stars' Has Accomplished Quite a Lot Outside of the Show
Over the years that Pawn Stars has been on the air, the show has introduced its millions of viewers to a varied and eclectic group of buyers, sellers, experts, history buffs, and more. The culmination of all of those kinds of people's efforts are what makes the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, well, world famous.
One expert who has intrigued a lot of fans from some of the earliest days of Pawn Stars onward has been Sean Rich. With that being said, what happened to Sean? Here's what we know about the Pawn Stars guest star.
What happened to Sean Rich on 'Pawn Stars'?
In 2009, Sean was chosen by the History network to be the antique arms and armor specialist for their new show Pawn Stars. Sean can be seen on the show at varying points offering its main cast information about various weapons of war. Over the course of the next seven years, Sean appeared in that same role on Pawn Stars in more than 50 episodes, with his last appearance occurring in 2016.
If you're curious what Sean has done since his last appearance on Pawn Stars, you're in luck, as the master gunsmith has kept a running timeline of his life's accomplishments on the website for his company Tortuga Trading.
There, he reveals that he has worked on some pretty big projects after Pawn Stars.
Sean lists that from 2016-2017, he worked as the executive producer on projects titled "Forgotten" and "Galleon Quest," both which are listed as "TBD." Also, from 2016-2017, Sean provided props for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
He appeared at Palm Springs ComicCon in 2017, worked as the weapons consulting producer on the Discovery show Master of Arms in 2018, and founded Tortuga Productions LLC in 2019.
From 2020-2021, Sean facilitated props for yet another big movie: Jungle Cruise. After that, his focus once again pivoted to creating original content with Tortuga Productions LLC.