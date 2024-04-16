Home > Viral News > Influencers Stassie Karanikolaou Is Dealing With "Crippling Anxiety" Nearly a Year After Her Mother's Death “We’ll miss you every day. We know you’re at peace now with Papou. We love you to the moon and back forever. Rest in paradise Mommy.” By Jamie Lerner Apr. 16 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Currently, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is one of the most popular influencers and models. But just because she seems to have it all doesn’t mean life is easy. The internet celeb took to TikTok to share the mounting anxiety she has been feeling since her mom passed in June 2023. Several other influencers, including her bestie Kylie Jenner, shared condolences at the time.

But since then, Stassie’s life has been in a period of transition, which can be difficult for anyone, no matter how rich, famous, or beautiful one is. She revealed that she went through the final breakup with her on-again-off-again ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler, in addition to other difficult changes. But what actually happened to her mom?

What happened to Stassie Karanikolaou’s mom? She passed away in June 2023.

It’s always hard to lose a loved one, but it’s especially hard to lose a parent when you’re still young. Stassie’s mom passed away on June 26, 2023, which she shared in a heartfelt Instagram post. “On Monday, June 26th, heaven gained someone so special,” she wrote. “It’s hard to imagine not being able to call you or hug you or cry at literally anything and then laugh at the fact that we’re all such crybabies and so so much more.”

“We’ll miss you every day. We know you’re at peace now with Papou. We love you to the moon and back forever. Rest in paradise Mommy,” she added. Several of Stassie’s high-profile friends commented with their condolences, including Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie Grainge, Paris Hilton, Finneas, Zack Bia, and many more.

However, Stassie hasn't shared what her mom’s cause of death was. While it would be inappropriate to speculate too much, Stassie discussed her relationship with her mother in a 2021 interview with Bustle when talking about her middle-class childhood in Woodland Hills. “My mom struggles with addiction, so that was a big thing. We have a very distant relationship. I've seen her maybe a couple times in the past few years,” she revealed.

We’d love to think that Stassie was able to grow closer to her mom before she passed away, but there’s no way of knowing what goes on behind the closed doors of Los Angeles’s influencer sphere. Regardless, the impact of Stassie’s mother’s death is still reverberating throughout her life.

Stassie took to TikTok to share how her mom’s death and her breakup have been affecting her.

“I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everyone who is leaving me really nice comments and checking up on me … and just asking and making sure I’m OK,” she said while wrapped up in a blanket on the couch. “I’ve had a really hard year and I’m having a really hard time emotionally. It’s coming up on one year since my mom passed away and I don’t think I’ve fully processed and allowed myself to feel all of the emotions of that.”

“I’m finding myself just sitting and thinking about all the moments that she won’t be there for and that’s been really hard to deal with,” she added. “Also … I am no longer in my relationship and I think grieving that at the same time and the life that I thought I was going to have with that person, it’s all just a lot to process … Check up on your people and give people grace … My anxiety has been so crippling … Love you guys.”

