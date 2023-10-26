Home > Viral News > Influencers Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Are Still Going Strong, but They've Got Some Haters Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou began dating in early 2023, but then seemingly broke up. Read on for their current relationship status. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 26 2023, Published 4:34 p.m. ET Source: getty images

Singer Jaden Hossler has a new lady in his life, influencer Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. If there's one thing to know about Stassie, it's that she's a longtime friend of Kylie Jenner. They met during middle school and blossomed into two beautiful women with the help of some plastic surgery, of course.

So, when exactly did Stassie link up with Jaden? There's some confusion about when they started dating due to the fact that they seemingly broke up a month after they started dating and then reunited some five months later. Let's take a look at Jaden and Stassie's relationship.

Source: Instagram / @jadenhossler; Instagram / @staskaranikolaou

February 2023: Jaden and Stassie make their relationship Instagram official.

On February 4, 2023, Jaden posted two mirror selfies of him and Stassie on Instagram. In one of the photos, they were locking lips. Less than two weeks later, Jaden posted another photo carousel of them both in black leather outfits In the comment section, Stassie wrote " my baby."

Stassie also shared a photo with Jaden on her Instagram on Feb. 5, but it was more of a soft, hard-to-find launch. In a photo carousel captioned "my life be like," part of Jaden's face can be seen in the fifth photo. Given the proximity to Valentine's Day, many fans might have assumed they would spend the holiday together. But on Feb. 14, 2023, Stassie shared a photo carousel celebrating her "forever Valentine," Kylie Jenner.

March to July 2023: Fans believe that Jaden and Stassie appear to be broken up.

Although Jaden and Stassie never confirmed this, fans believe that Jaden and Stassie broke things off in March 2023 as all the cute social media posts and interactions between the pair abruptly stopped. For these few months, there was silence between Jaden and Stassie online. Then in June 2023, Jaden publicly admitted that he was struggling with his mental health and would be taking time to seek treatment. "I need a mental reset. I want to renew my mind. I feel as if I have hit a wall where it is starting to affect the simplest and most basic parts of my life," he wrote. That same month, Stassie revealed the unfortunate news that her mother had passed away.

August 2023: Jaden and Stassie get back together.

On Aug. 2, 2023, Jaden confirmed in an Instagram post that he "just got out of rehab." A day later, Stassie shared a TikTok video of her applying lipliner in a room as Jaden slowly creeps his head into the frame. They both posed and smiled as Kim Kardashian‘s voice could be heard saying the line from Hulu’s The Kardashians, “OK guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? Cause we missed you.”

Stassie and Jaden continued to film TikTok videos together for the rest of August together, making it very clear that they're back together. In fact, the joint TikTok videos haven't stopped since they started back up. On Sept. 2, 2023, Jaden shared a photo of him holding Stassie while watching a concert.

October 2023: Stassie and Jaden continue to go strong, but not all fans have faith in them.

On Oct. 6, Stassie took to Instagram to celebrate Jaden's single "Chrome Hearted." Alongside a collection of photos, one in which she and Jaden are kissing, Stassie wrote: "My man my man my man!!!! I’m so proud of you." In another photo, she addressed a letter to Jaden that read "love of my life."

Source: Instagram

In the comment section, not all of Stassie's fans were happy rhar she found love with Jaden. "He’s still gonna cheat on you," wrote one user, who is seemingly making light of accusations claiming Jaden cheated on his ex Nessa Barrett. According to another one of Jaden's exes, Mads Lewis, Jaden also cheated on her with Nessa. He doesn't appear to have the best track record with loyalty.