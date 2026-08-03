What Happened to Sunfyre in ‘House of the Dragon’? His Fate, Explained "A dragon so beautiful they named him after the sun itself." By Mark Pygas Published Aug. 3 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Theo Whiteman/HBO

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 ended with a huge reveal as the dragon of King Aegon II, Sunfyre, was not the victim of dragon-on-dragon violence as many fans had feared. But the reveal left many fans wondering what exactly had happened to Sunfyre and how he managed to come back from the dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunfyre was gravely injured in a battle with Aemond's dragon, Vhagar.

Source: HBO

For fans who can't remember all the way back to Season 2, Sunfyre is the bonded dragon of King Aegon II. Sick of being confined to King's Landing by his council, Aegon and Sunfyre rushed off to Rook's Rest to engage in the battle that was taking place there.

Aegon and Sunfyre engaged in an aerial duel with Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon, Meleys. However, Aemond entered the fray and intentionally ordered his dragon, Vhagar, to blast both participants with fire breath. The betrayal left Aegon badly burned, and up until last night's episode, everyone believed that Sunfyre had died in the crash.

Article continues below advertisement

"A dragon so beautiful they named him after the sun itself". The sun has risen again. Sunfyre has returned pic.twitter.com/Tfg9KTGMKD — Sri Harsha (@HxA_RSHA31) August 3, 2026

Aegon reunited with Sunfyre alongside Larys Strong earlier this season after fleeing King's Landing just before Queen Rhaenyra took the city in a mostly bloodless coup organized by Alicent Hightower, who had intended to allow Rhaenyra to take Aegon as a prisoner. While everyone else was sure that Sunfyre was dead, Aegon insisted otherwise, and now it appears that he was correct. With one more dragon now on their side, things are starting to look up for the Greens.

Article continues below advertisement

Ulf White and his dragon, Silverwing, also look set to join the Greens.

Source: HBO

The Greens look set to have secured two dragons this episode, with Ulf White set to switch sides. For those who need a catch-up, Ulf is one of the Targaryen bastards with whom Rhaenyra and the Blacks attempted to bond with riderless dragons in Season 2. Alongside Hugh Hammer, Ulf survived the bonding and claimed a dragon.

But Ulf's betrayal has been set up throughout Season 3. Rhaenyra and Daemon don't have much respect for the illegitimate dragon riders. Daemon beat up Ulf last episode for sneaking out of the Red Keep to meet his friends at the pub. In episode 7, we see Ulf being tempted to the Greens by Ormund Hightower, who offers Ulf a Lordship for switching sides.

Article continues below advertisement

How does Ulf White die in the books?

Source: Theo Whiteman/HBO

Warning: potential spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead. In the books, both Ulf White and Hugh Hammer end up switching sides in the civil war. And if the show ends up anything like the books, the betrayal will take place during the First Battle of Tumbleton. The battle ends in a victory for the Greens, but a group of lords on the Green side soon become fed up with Ulf White's antics.