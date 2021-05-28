Social Media Star Supreme Patty Worries Fans With His Bloody Visage

Social media influencer Patrick Wallace, also known as Supreme Patty , sparked worry in fans after posting an Instagram picture of his bloody and raw face on May 27, 2021. The star is most well known for his short comedy sketch videos and has quickly amassed followers on TikTok as well as Instagram .

Fans saw Patrick's face and wondered what happened and if he is OK. Here's everything we know about his post so far.

So, what happened to Supreme Patty's face? He explains it in a TikTok.

The Instagram post that sparked concerned was captioned "Back in Blood" and featured Patrick's face gruesomely covered in what looked like blood. Fans left many comments on the post, writing everything from concerns to comparisons between the social media star and Deadpool, who is known for his gory facial features.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, Patrick cleared up the confusion and concern over his bloody face in a TikTok, captioning the post, "Don’t mind my face I got Co2 laser done on it so I can keep improving these scars. Crazy how far I’ve come." Patrick has spoken at length about his acne in the past, including in an interview in 2018 with DJ Smallz.

@supremepatty Don’t mind my face I got co2 laser done on it just so I can keep improving these scars. Crazy how far I’ve came. #fyp ♬ What's Your Name - Chase Rice Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, Patrick said, "Some kids, you know, everyone has their own genetics and ways they just get acne. I’ve had it since I was in high school. I’ve always had it. When I was younger and before I started Instagram, I would always like, you know [hides face in hands]." The same year, he was shown in a Baumann Cosmetic and Research Institute video getting treatment for his acne.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Patrick is just getting treatment and that nothing more severe is happening. Maybe vampire-style facials are the new bubble mask? In other news, it appears that Patrick just released music "from the vault" for the first time since 2019!