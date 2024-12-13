Disney World Character Tally the Elf Had to Be Pulled for a Frustrating Reason Tally was pulled from the Christmas parade after some bad guest interactions. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 13 2024, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@Thinkwert

The holiday season is in full swing, and Disney World is definitely getting in on the fun. The park rolls out special decorations for the season and also introduces new characters like Tally the Elf. Tally had gone viral on social media in part for his gregarious personality, interacting with guests and reminding them to clean up their act if they wanted to avoid showing up on the naughty list.

Tally was part of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and the parade that happens in Magic Kingdom, but he has now been removed from that event. Here's what we know about why that removal happened.



What happened to Tally the Elf at Disney World?

Apparently, the reason that Tally was removed from the Christmas Parade and other Disney World events is that some guests tracked down the real name of the person who played him, and started harassing him both in person and on social media. Some guests also started using the actor's real name to get his attention, causing him to break character. Because he was being harassed and breaking character, he was ultimately removed from the lineup.

Following the news that Tally had been removed from the lineup because his personal information had been uncovered and posted online, many fans were furious that a few guests had made the Christmas experience at Disney World worse for everyone else. "I’m actually really upset about this," one person said. "Tally the Elf has been the highlight of this season. His videos bring me so much joy😭😭😭 Why do people have to ruin everything?"

"Whoever got Tally the Elf removed from the Disney Parades because you were stalking him," another wrote, "I hope your pillow is always warm. You can never find your missing matching sock. I hope your fries are always cold. I hope you step on a lego barefoot. And I hope you get coal every year." Fans had clearly enjoyed getting to see and interact with Tally, and are now furious that someone else's behavior is affecting their experience.

This is “Tally the Elf,” a performer at Disney World who is part of Mickey’s daily Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. He asks for names and checks Santa lists and will shout “NAWTY!” in a Southern accent.



He’s taken over TikTok this season. pic.twitter.com/JEx0gaiyPK — Thinkwert (@Thinkwert) December 7, 2024 Source: Twitter/@Thinkwert

Guests have been rude to Disney cast members before.

It's to be expected that some of the guests at Disney World behave less admirably than others, and there have been plenty of incidents in the past where guests have treated those playing characters unfairly. Of course, finding the actual name of one of the cast members in the park is definitely crossing a line, in part because one of the unspoken agreements of the Disney parks is that you buy in to the characters these people are playing.

