Details on the Driver Accused of Killing NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother There was a tribute to Johnny and his brother at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In August 2024, NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed while riding their bikes on the side of a road in New Jersey. The man who was arrested at the scene and accused of hitting them, Sean Higgins, allegedly admitted to having consumed multiple beers before he got on the road, per NBC Philadelphia.

Now, hockey fans and Winter Olympic fans want to know what happened to the driver who killed Johnny. At the time of his death, Johnny played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Before that, he played for the Calgary Flames for nine seasons. Johnny is considered to be an important figure in hockey, and fans still want justice for him and his brother.

What happened to the driver who killed Johnny Gaudreau?

NBC Philadelphia reported that Higgins was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter, and other crimes as a result of the crash that claimed Johnny and Matthew's lives. In January 2026, he attempted to appeal the statements about drinking and driving he was reported to have made to authorities at the site of the crash.

However, a judge ruled that his reported statement would still be usable in the trial. As of February 2026, Higgins's trial in the accident involving Johnny and his brother has not taken place. In August 2025, a year after the accident, The Columbus Dispatch reported that Higgins pleaded not guilty and turned down a plea offer that included a 35-year sentence.

At this time, Higgins has not yet gone to trial for hitting Johnny and Matthew. He has not been found guilty of any of his charges. He was initially denied bail and remained in Salem County Jail in New Jersey in the months following his arrest, per the Courier Post. It's unclear now if he was released on bail until his trial.

According to ABC 6 Action News, if Higgins is found guilty on all charges, he could face up to 70 years in prison. Because he denied the initial plea deal, he is awaiting trial in the case. In a video obtained by ABC 6 News, Higgins admitted to having "five or six" drinks in the hours before the crash.

Johnny Gaudreau's brother was a hockey player too.

During the final days of the 2026 Winter Olympics, the U.S. hockey team paid tribute to both Johnny and Matthew. Per ESPN, the brothers' mom, Jane Gaudreau, said it was both of her sons' dreams to someday play in the Olympics. In fact, Johnny had hoped to make the team to represent the U.S. in Milan in 2026 before he tragically died.