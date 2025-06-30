What Happened to the Duck Phone on 'Jersey Shore'? Folks Want to Know! The MTV reality show aired from 2009 through 2012. By Niko Mann Published June 30 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Wiki Fandom / @TotallyWitchy

People are curious about what happened to the infamous duck phone from the MTV reality show, Jersey Shore. The duck phone was an integral part of the original reality TV show, which aired on MTV for six seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

A reboot of the show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, is currently in its eighth season on MTV. Season 8 premiered on May 29 and features the cast as they pursue careers and raise children. The new show features some of the original cast, including Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Michael Paul Sorrentino.

Source: Jersey Shore / YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to the duck phone from 'Jersey Shore'?

If you haven't been keeping up with the reboot of the show, you may be happy to learn that the infamous duck phone is featured in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The duck phone was often featured in the original Jersey Shore, and it took a beating from abrupt hang-ups, drunk calling, and drunken arguments. According to People, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is still having trouble using the duck phone.

The duck phone is a landline phone, and it's the only way the cast is able to talk to their family. On the original show, Snooki was the first to hear the phone ring. The phone rang with a quacking sound, which startled her. Snooki also had trouble figuring out how to use the duck phone, per Jersey Shore Fandom.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the show can see the duck phone for themselves at the Real Shore Store in Seaside Heights, N.J. The phone on the show was found at a garage sale for $5. The phone is made of solid wood.

Article continues below advertisement

"Well, the duck phone is one of the greatest things we ever got at a garage sale for five bucks," said the show's art director. "And it's made TV history, and T-shirt history, so we're very appreciative of that old duck phone that they stopped making in 1984."