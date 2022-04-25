Burdened by this beast of a secret, Steven spent seven years posing as Parnell’s child. But things changed when Parnell brought home a new "son," 5-year-old Timothy (Timmy) White. Much like Steven, Timmy was also taken from his family.

As Parnell had completely upended Steven's life, Steven didn't want Timmy to have the same experience. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Timothy White.