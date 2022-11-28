Buccaneers Right Tackle Tristan Wirfs Could Miss the Rest of the NFL Season

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles added that "it's tough" to lose Tristan.

"We know it's tough," he said. "When you lose a player like that — you say, 'It's part of the game' — but a lot of those guys are so close that it hurts a lot," Todd told the media. "The next man's got to step up, but hopefully it's not as bad as it looks and he gets a speedy recovery and we go from there. That's all you can do in this game. It's a tragedy to lose guys like that on a team, but at the same time, we've got to push on."