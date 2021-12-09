This Four-Legged Fan Favorite Is Returning to 'Chicago Fire'

Firehouse 51's Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) extended an invitation to Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) to join Engine 51 in Season 7. Not long after his arrival, Ritter introduced his co-workers to his canine companion. The firefighter explained that Tuesday suffered from severe separation anxiety which made it hard for him to leave her at home alone during his shift.

Tuesday only kicks it at the firehouse during the second shift when her dog dad is working, but she is known as Firehouse 51’s official mascot.