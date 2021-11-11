Otis Lost His Life in the Season 8 Premiere of 'Chicago Fire' — What Were His Final Words?By Leila Kozma
Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov) were just some of the firefighters who put their lives on the line during the mattress factory inferno that broke out in the Season 7 Finale of Chicago Fire.
The terrifying episode posed a grave threat to several characters, including Otis. So, what happened? What did he say before he died on Chicago Fire?
What did Otis say before he died in the Season 8 premiere of 'Chicago Fire'?
A fan-favorite character, Otis was a crucial part of the team since the Season 1 premiere of Chicago Fire. Once renowned for his sunny disposition and schoolboy-ish charm, the character garnered popularity with his charming personality.
In the course of seven seasons, Otis evolved from a firefighter with bags of enthusiasm (and a popular podcast) to a more serious employee who successfully powered his way through various health crises. So, what happened to him?
Otis's burn-covered body was found shortly after the catastrophe at the mattress factory. He was taken to the hospital, which is where he spent his last minutes. Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) was the last one to visit him.
"Brother, I will be with you, always," Otis tells Cruz in Russian. The emotionally-charged exchange was captured in the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire.
So, how did Otis die on 'Chicago Fire'? What caused his death?
After a nerve-wracking period characterized by cancer-related anxieties, Otis received an ITP (Immune thrombocytopenic purpura) diagnosis in a Season 4 episode of Chicago Fire. Two seasons later, he got shot in the neck by a stray bullet while putting out a fire in a house full of loaded weapons.
For the rest of Season 6, he was regularly attending physical therapy, until he regained his strength.
Sadly, Otis passed away in the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire after putting his life on the line to help extinguish the hellish flames destroying a mattress factory. He was sent to the hospital, but it was already too late.
Season 10 of Chicago Fire pays homage to Otis's character in several ways. Cruz and his wife, Chloe, named their baby after Otis via a narrative twist that immediately evoked old memories. A few others gifted the tiny baby a beautiful hat, which moved many fans to tears.
"Oh, you know, just Joe and Chloe having their baby, no big deal, right? Except it was. Especially naming their sweet baby boy after Otis #chicagofire" tweeted one fan. Another added, "Little Otis is so cute #ChicagoFire."
A third chimed in, "Baby Otis an icon the cutest baby ever #ChicagoFire."
What's more, the memorial dedicated to him is fast becoming a hotspot for those working at Firehouse 51, with the likes of Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Lieutenant Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) visiting the place.
"Gallo and Pelham at the Otis Memorial. #ChicagoFire #OneChicago" one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted, "Gallo just STANDING in front of the Otis memorial is making me teary. #ChicagoFire."
He will be missed.