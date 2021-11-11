Otis Lost His Life in the Season 8 Premiere of 'Chicago Fire' — What Were His Final Words?

Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov) were just some of the firefighters who put their lives on the line during the mattress factory inferno that broke out in the Season 7 Finale of Chicago Fire.

The terrifying episode posed a grave threat to several characters, including Otis. So, what happened? What did he say before he died on Chicago Fire?