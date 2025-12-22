Tylor Chase Has Been Spotted Living on the Streets of California — People Are Trying to Help Tylor Chase is not alone. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 22 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Wild Management; TikTok/@copemzz

In the early 2000s, Nickelodeon was the place to be for kids' programming. Despite the fact that a lot of abuse was allegedly going on behind the scenes, the network managed to crank out hit after hit. Series like The Amanda Show, iCarly, Drake & Josh, and Victorious were the humble beginnings of many future stars.

Unfortunately, it seems like for every successful child star, there were several who either didn't make it or grew up to be deeply troubled adults. Sometimes those who struggled, like Jeanette McCurdy, were able to take their pain and funnel it into something else. Sadly, not everyone made it out the other side. Tylor Chase was one of the unlucky ones. What happened to the Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor? Here's what we know.

What happened to Tylor Chase?

Multiple videos of Tylor are circulating on social media, each more upsetting than the last. In them, the 36-year-old is disheveled, dirty, and rarely making sense. He is still in Los Angeles, but is reportedly experiencing homelessness. The latest video was uploaded to the Gulf News Instagram account on Dec. 22, 2025, and shows a smiling Tylor explaining who he is to the person recording.

At first, Tylor provides his full birth name, but switches to his stage name while muttering something about poetry, Hollywood, and Nickelodeon. The individual filming tells Tylor he is going to give him money, to which the actor asks if he can give them a gift. "Don't worry about it, bro," says the gentleman recording, before handing Tylor $20. Before leaving, he tells Tylor he hopes he can get his life back together.

The bulk of Tylor's work in entertainment occurred during the years Ned's Declassified was on, from 2004 to 2007. It's unclear what he has been up to since then, but we do know his family would prefer Tylor not be given any money. After a TikTok of Tylor went viral back in September 2025, the TikToker started a GoFundMe for him that raised more than $1,200, per The U.S. Sun. When his mother found out, she asked that it be removed because, according to her, he cannot handle money.

Tylor's former co-stars are devastated by what's going on.

The three actors who starred on Ned's Declassified started a podcast called Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide. When the TikTok of Tylor first hit the internet, they spoke about their former co-star in an episode of the podcast. Daniel Curtis Lee was the first to bring it up, asking his friends and fellow hosts if it was OK to discuss what they learned about Tylor.

"It was a lot to process, for me," said Daniel. Devon Werkheiser, who played the titular Ned, and Lindsey Shaw agreed. Daniel revealed that he was angry because he felt powerless. Both Daniel and Lindsey decided they wanted to try to find Tylor so they could check on him. All three of the hosts had no idea this was happening. "It's a lot to see and know," said Devon.

One person who probably understands better than most what Tylor is going through is Shaun Weiss. The Mighty Ducks actor's struggles with addiction and mental health issues led to actual jail time. When he got wind of what happened to Tylor, he posted a TikTok letting fans know he set up a bed for Tylor at a detox facility called Eleven 11 Recovery in Orange County, Calif. Because Shaun doesn't live in Los Angeles, he asked anyone watching to look out for Tylor.