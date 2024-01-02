Home > Television The Cast of 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Has Survived and Thrived ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ was a cultural touchpoint for millennial tweens during its Nickelodeon run. But where is the cast now? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 2 2024, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The golden age of Nickelodeon's teen television hit its apex with Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which followed Ned Bigby as he tried to navigate the ins and outs of seventh and eighth grade. From 2004–2007, Ned’s Declassified was a show about and for middle schoolers as Ned built up tips and tricks on how to deal with school.

From school bullies and tricky homework to school sports and first relationships, Ned’s Declassified covered nearly every potential issue. In a way, we grew up with the cast of Ned’s Declassified, although their careers went in different directions after the show ended. A few of the cast members now host the Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, which has reignited our love for the show. So where is the cast of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide now?

Devon Werkheiser - Ned Bigby

Source: Getty Images

Devon Werkheiser is somewhat of a podcast guru. He hosts Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide as part of Christy Carlson Romano's PodCo network. Devon also has his own show, Growing Up with Devon Werkheiser, presented by onomy. The latter features in-depth conversations about the challenges of growing up, similar to his role in Ned's Declassified. He's set to appear in Rust, which halted filming because of the shooting incident, as well as Vengeful Heart, Pay in Blood.

Lindsey Shaw - Jennifer "Moze" Mosely

Source: Getty Images

Since her time on Ned's Declassified, Lindsey has talked openly about her struggles with addiction while dating Devon. Now, they're working together again, but it took Lindsey a long time to get to where she is. Some might remember her as Paige McCullers on Pretty Little Liars, but she was let go due to her Adderall addiction getting out of hand. In 2023, Lindsey played Dayna in the film, As Certain As Death.

Daniel Curtis Lee - Simon "Cookie" Nelson-Cook

The perennial third wheel, Daniel is co-hosting the Ned's Declassified podcast alongside Devon and Lindsey. After starring on television, Daniel went back to school and graduated from California State University Long Beach with a degree in linguistics. He also played for the celebrity basketball team, the Hollywood Knights and most recently played Butch in Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event in 2020. He has been connecting with his followers through goofy videos and sketches.

Jim J. Bullock - Mr. Monroe

Source: Getty Images

Jim built up his acting career starting in the 1980s long before starring on Ned's Declassified. After playing the main teacher on the Nickelodeon show, he went on to play guest roles on shows like Glee and Good Job, Thanks! and had a 10-episode arc in The Bold and the Beautiful. He has spoken publicly about living with AIDS and is still healthy thanks to antiretroviral drugs, although his partner, John Casey, sadly died from AIDS-related complications in 1996.

Daran Norris - Gordy

Source: Getty Images

Daran is known for his Nickelodeon and kids' show appearances, so his role as Gordy was just a drop in a much larger bucket filled with The Fairly OddParents, Veronica Mars, Big Time Rush, Transformers Prime, and over 400 more. His latest live-action role was in 2023 as Deep South Lounge Greeter in The Killer.

