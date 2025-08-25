Twitch Streamers Jason and Sakura's Relationship Didn't Last Very Long — So, What Happened? Some fans believe the relationship started just for content. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 25 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/JasonTheWeen Live

For some Twitch users, watching relationships blossom between streamers is as interesting as reality TV. So when those relationships fizzle out, it can be a little hard to handle. That's what apparently happened with Jason from FaZe Clan and Sakura. Their relationship started out on their streams, and their fans grew to love them as a couple.

Then, things were over. While some fans wondered if the relationship was just for content, others expressed their sadness on social media over the end of the couple. Their relationship started in June 2025 when they attended a streamers' prom event together, which Jason shared on his YouTube in a livestream that was later shared by fans. Just a few months later, though, it was over. So, what happened between Jason and Sakura?

What happened with FaZe Clan's Jason and Sakura?

Jason and Sakura's prom date came about because Jason had exhausted all of his other options and decided to ask her, since she is another streamer. From there, they began to make content together. A lot of fans assumed it was all for content, and some discussed the relationship in a specific Reddit thread well before Sakura and Jason split up.

One user wrote in the thread that they believe Jason and Sakura's initial videos did so well together that they "kept going" in order to garner views together. Another fan commented in the thread that, even if Sakura and Jason's relationship was real, anything that was real would be between them off of their streams.

Regardless of whether or not Sakura and Jason's relationship was legit, in late August 2025, almost two months to the day after they started dating, they called it quits. Jason shared in a stream that was shared by a fan on YouTube that he and Sakura would both be doing their "own things," but that he wished her the best.

Sakura shared in her own live stream that was posted in the same video by the fan that the hate she received from some users over the course of her relationship with Jason got to be too much for her. She said that the breakup had nothing to do with Jason, but that the criticisms and comments from people ate away at her and negatively affected their relationship to the point where they had to go their separate ways.

end of an era 💔 Sakura & Jason pic.twitter.com/hdCYzfqSgc — Typewriter (@Typewritertale) August 24, 2025

Sakura addressed the "leaked text messages" from her ex.

After they went public about their split, there were rumors about alleged leaked text messages between Sakura and her ex. But, when she went live to explain the breakup, she also shared that the text messages had nothing to do with her breakup with Jason. She said the text messages included details of her ex dropping things off at her house that belonged to her, and nothing more.