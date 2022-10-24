As Much as We Love Louis's Version of Events on AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire,' Where Is Lestat?

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire, as well as TV spoilers for those not caught up on the AMC series.

AMC's television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has managed to achieve the near-impossible. It updated a beloved book to reflect slightly more modern sensibilities while maintaining its original integrity. Making any changes to source material that has such a rabid fan base is always dicey, but this series has really done the book justice.