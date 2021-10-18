What Happened to Love and Joe's Baby in 'You' Season 3? Does Their Son Survive?

Season 3 of You is officially here! The Netflix show is back, and we are witnessing Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn's antics, this time with a new addition.

In Season 3, Joe and Love move to Madre Linda, a fictional suburb in Cali., and begin their lives as newlyweds and parents to their newborn son, Henry "Forty" Quinn-Goldberg. While Joe is willing to put his life of murder behind him to raise their son, he and Love get into some trouble due to feelings of obsession and jealously.

The couple does their best to balance raising Henry and fixing their deadly messes, but it wasn't enough to prevent Henry from falling ill.