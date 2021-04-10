When Queen Elizabeth Eventually Dies, "Operation London Bridge" Will Commence

Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, and several generations of people have lived in a world where she is known as the Queen of England. Royal biographer Penny Juror has said that her death will be "traumatic" for Britain: "The Queen is such a tremendously popular figure and during the course of her reign, so much has changed so dramatically."

"There's not an aspect of life that hasn't changed, but the one constant in the midst of this has been the Queen, the rock-solid thing we can hang on to."

Of course, her immediate successor will be her son, Prince Charles of Wales, who will assume the role of monarch as the King of the U.K. However, there are several other processes that must occur (and out of the public eye) that must take place first.