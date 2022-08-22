'Big Brother' Fans Are Always Eager To Communicate With Houseguests

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of Big Brother.

Producers of Big Brother value the privacy of the show's players during the game. Not only are players sequestered in a house with no contact with the outside world for the duration of filming, but the house they live in has a walled-in backyard to make sure no one can get in or out.

So when we have "wall yellers" during a Big Brother season, it's a nice change of pace to see the houseguests get outside contact.