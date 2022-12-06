December 7 Is Bringing a Cold Moon With It — but What Exactly Is a Cold Moon?

This full moon is also arriving while Mars is in retrograde, which means that it may be a good time to slow down and take stock of everything you're committed to. Mars often signifies the desire to push forward, and while it's in retrograde, you may notice that you feel less motivated or more overworked than you might otherwise. Mars is also associated with our anger and our sexual desire, and when Mars is in retrograde, it means those qualities may feel like they're in retreat.