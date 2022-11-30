So ... What's Your Sign? Let's Talk Wednesday Addams's Zodiac Sign

Created by artist Charles "Chas" Addams in 1938, the iconic goth character is the star of Netflix's supernatural comedy series Wednesday. Portrayed by spooky starlet Jenna Ortega (X), Wednesday offers viewers an inside look at Wednesday Addams's complex psyche as she navigates life at her parents' alma mater: Nevermore Academy.

If any of you woo-woo fans know anything about astrology, you could probably guess her zodiac sign with little to no effort. For the less spiritual viewers, we're here to fill you in.